Meetings planned to discuss saving five Waco ISD schools

WACO - Waco ISD will soon have another round of community meetings to discuss five schools at risk of closing after failing to meet state standards. The district said they have a possible plan that may help save those campuses and they want parents in the know.



For five or more consecutive years Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School have been on the improvement requirement list. That means the Commissioner of Education can close the schools if they are not brought up to state standards by August of 2018. Waco ISD has come up with a plan to make sure that does not happen. One option on the table is to partner with local nonprofit organizations like Prosper Waco to jointly operate the campuses as district charter schools.

The district will hold seven meetings to talk it over with the community, and many parents said they plan to be there.

"We are the voice for our children, and we should speak up for them because they are the ones who possibly have to change schools,” Indian Springs Middle School Parent Crystal Dominquez said. “If we don’t speak up for them then who will?”



Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson will be discussing the recommendations with the school board Thursday. Waco ISD has to submit a final plan to the Texas Education Agency by March 1.



January 20

The district will host two simultaneous community meetings starting at noon at J.H. Hines Elementary (301 Garrison St.) and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (915 La Salle Ave.).



January 22

The district will hold campus meetings at Alta Vista Elementary (3637 Alta Vista Dr.), Brook Avenue Elementary (720 Brook Ave.), Indian Spring Middle School (500 N. University Parks) and a joint session for J.H. Hines Elementary and G.W. Carver Middle School at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center (1020 Elm St.).

January 23

The district will hold a campus meeting at South Waco Elementary (2104 Gurley Ln.). All of the campus meetings will start at 6:00 p.m.

Waco ISD will also hold a public hearing to review the results of the Texas Academic Performance Report for 2016-2017 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Waco ISD Conference Center.

