Menchie's Frozen Yogurt opens Temple location, offers freebies!

Frozen Yogurt Lovers can get tons of freebies this weekend while they escape the rain in Temple!

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt is opening a franchise near MOD Pizza at 2102 S 31st Street, Suite 130 -- right across from Baylor Scott & White Hospital.

A grand opening celebration will begin at noon Saturday, and the first 100 people will get free t-shirts. The location will be open until 11 p.m., but additional giveaways will be happening until 4 p.m. Those additional giveaways include coupons and food freebies, according to management.

The company, which operates 500 locations worldwide, is known for its low-sugar, gluten free, low carb and non-dairy options. The Temple Menchie's will serve 14 flavors and offer more than 60 toppings, including fresh fruit.

"We want to get very involved in the Temple community," said Joseph Markosfeld, who opened the Temple franchise with his wife Kim. "We've already run into people familiar with Menchie's and who are excited about us being here."

