Meridian PD nabs Oklahoma couple for online solicitaiton of a minor

Gregory Keesee (left), Claudia Kopacka (right), arrested and charged with online Solicitaiton of a Minor. Photo: Meridian Police Department

MERIDIAN - Meridian Police department arrested an Oklahoma couple for arranging to have sex with an underage child.

Gregory Keesee and Claudia Kopacka were both arrested and charged with online Solicitation of a Minor.

In the last couple of weeks, Meridian police have arrested six suspects in its Exploitation of Children for sex investigations, including Keesee and Kopacka

A Meridian Police Sergeant made contact with the couple through a social media app and arranged for them to drive to Meridian from Oklahoma to have sex with what they thought was an underage child.

The suspects were apprehended without incident when they arrived to Meridian.

