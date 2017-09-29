Mexia Police searching for missing teen

Photo: Mexia Police Department (Photo: Custom)

MEXIA - The Mexia Police Department is searching for missing 16-year-old Anistan Mae Dugan of Groesbeck.

Dugan was last seen at the Mexia Wal-Mart Supercenter around 4:15pm on Wednesday Sept. 27, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Dugan was last seen getting into a four-door Dodge Charger, the post stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4150 and speak with the on-duty patrol corporal.

© 2017 KCEN-TV