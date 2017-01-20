Midway HS Freshman arrested, charged with making a terroristic threat

MIDWAY - A Midway High School student was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school.
Authorities said the 16-year-old Freshman made comments about “shooting the school up.”
The comments were reported to a teacher and an administrator. The boy was arrested after the administrator contacted the school resource officer.
He is being charged with making a terroristic threat.
Chief Jim Devlin said the “see something say something” program helped in this situation.
