Midway HS Freshman arrested, charged with making a terroristic threat

MIDWAY - A Midway High School student was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school.

Authorities said the 16-year-old Freshman made comments about “shooting the school up.”

The comments were reported to a teacher and an administrator. The boy was arrested after the administrator contacted the school resource officer.

He is being charged with making a terroristic threat.

Chief Jim Devlin said the “see something say something” program helped in this situation.

