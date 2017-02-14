Midway HS student arrested, charged with terroristic threat

WACO - A Midway High School student was arrested Tuesday morning on a misdemeanor charge of a terroristic threat, the district stated in a letter sent to parents.

Officials said the student brought an empty pellet gun to school and made a verbal threat in the presence of witnesses.

The pellet gun was detained before the first bell and no one was harmed.

This is the third known incident this school year of a terroristic threat toward the high school. In late January 2017, a student was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school. A social media threat made toward the high school in September 2016 which prompted a soft lockdown.

(© 2017 KCEN)