1st Cavalry Division Band performs at Cowboys' Salute to Service

Photo: 1st Cavalry Division (Photo: Custom)

Fort Hood's 1st Cavalry Division Band performed at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Sunday before the Cowboys’ Salute to Service Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. on CBS.

All 32 NFL teams participate in Salute to Service events annually to benefit the league's military nonprofit partners, which include the Pat Tillman Foundation, the USO, TAPS and the Wounded Warrior Project. The nonprofits provide programs and resources to help veterans, active duty service members and their families. Since launching the initiative in 2011, the NFL has raised more than $17 million for such organizations.

For the first time this year, the NFL said every time a Twitter user tweeted using the hashtag #SaluteToService, the league would donate $5 to the aforementioned nonprofit partners -- up to $5 million!

At the Cowboys game, country singer Neal McCoy was scheduled to perform the songs of each military branch, as members of those branches were brought onto the field by former Cowboys Cheerleaders who had participated in USO tours to any of the more than 200 locations where the cheerleaders had visited U.S. troops since their first tour in 1979.

Proceeds from the Cowboy's 50/50 game day raffle will be donated to the Salvation Army's Veteran's Assistance Programs, according to the NFL.

© 2017 KCEN-TV