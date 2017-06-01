1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade to hold welcome home ceremony

System.Object

FORT HOOD - The 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade is scheduled to hold a welcome home ceremony at 10:30 a.m. June 5 at Cooper Field.

The ceremony will welcome the return and recognize the service of more than 200 soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters after a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.

The wagonmasters provided logistical support in provinces across Afghanistan to ensure mission essential tasks were accomplished. They made numerous contributions including force protection, advising Afghan counterparts, human resources support, financial management, aerial delivery support, supply and maintenance management for classes of supply, Mortuary Affairs support, tactical communication support, and contract management.

Three soldiers lost their lives and 10 others were injured during the deployment in an apparent suicide bomber attack on Nov. 12, 2016, according to a press release from the 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs office.

