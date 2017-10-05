Air Cav Brigade readies for deployment to Europe

Courtesy: 1st Air Cav Brigade Facebook (Photo: KCEN)

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood's 1st Air Cav Brigade is getting ready to deploy to Europe.

About 1,900 soldiers will depart later this month to be a part of exercises with NATO allies and other countries, according to an announcement by the Department of the Army.

Soldiers prepared the helicopters by flying them to port, and they folded the blades before the journey by ship.

The troops also moved vehicles for the travel, as they head to support Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The 1st Air Cav Brigade is part of Fort Hood's 1st Cavalry Division.

© 2017 KCEN-TV