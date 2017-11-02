Applebee's offers free meals to current, former military members on Veterans Day

For the tenth year in a row, Applebee's restaurants in Texas will offer American's veterans and active-duty military members a free meal for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Since 2008, the restaurant chain has donated more than 8.3 million free meals to current and former military members, and the company anticipates serving nearly one million free meals this Veterans Day.

The Apple Texas Group, which is orchestrating the free meal event in Texas, is a franchisee of Applebee's that owns and operates nearly 70 restaurants in the Lone Star State.

“Veterans Day is a very special day at Applebee’s and we are very excited to welcome our neighbors who, as veterans, protect our neighborhoods and our freedom,” said Chris Dharod, Chief Operating Officer of Apple Texas. “We proudly employ more than 30 veterans and they, along with all of our valued team members, are excited to turn the tables and serve our military heroes in our neighborhoods.”

The complimentary meals are available for dine-in guests only. To receive a free meal, guests most have proof of military service in the form of one of the following: U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, photograph in uniform or wearing uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation.

Applebee's said item selection and participation might vary. Beverages and tips are not included. And, there is a limit of one meal per veteran or active duty military member.

