Bell county volunteers offer free legal clinic for veterans

KILLEEN - The Bell County Bar Association and the Veterans Legal Initiative are offering free legal advice to local veterans on Friday, April 7.

The no-cost legal consultations will be held at the Texas Workforce Commission at 300 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen. Veterans can stop by between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and get counseling for legal issues like family law, wills and probate, consumer property, tax issues, disability and veterans benefits, along with any other legal problems or questions.

"Attorneys and staff from Bell County volunteer their time to provide services to local veterans who might otherwise go without," said Cynthia Helmandollar, one of the executive directors for the Bell County Bar Association. "The Bar has been sponsoring bi-annual clinics since 2011 and are proud to have provided services or referrals to more than 200 veterans during that time."

No appointments are necessary. And, the clinic is open to all U.S. veterans, as well as the spouses of deceased veterans.

Attorneys specializing in Veterans Affairs claims and appeals will be onside for the clinic.

Some restrictions apply. If you have any questions, please call 713-759-1133.

© 2017 KCEN-TV