Black Jack brigade continues mission despite hostile political climate

Courtesy: Carson Petry, 2ABCT PAO, 1st Cavalry Division (Photo: KCEN)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA - Despite a hostile political climate, Fort Hood's Black Jack brigade continues its mission in South Korea.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander Colonel Steven Adams said he has talked with his troops about the situation and assured families back home the troops stay focused on the mission at hand. But, Adams did admit the news about North Korea's recent aggressions adds extra importance to the work overseas.

"Every day, we're focused on mastering the fundamentals, making sure every soldier understands the individual tasks that they have to perform to be successful in combat," Adams said. "And then we work extremely hard at the collective level to make sure we are mastering our wartime mission."

The soldiers will be completing live fire drills through January.

Black Jack troops have involved themselves in the community in South Korea as well.

Adams said the deployment is a great opportunity for the soldiers to see another part of the world.

"(The soldiers) volunteer, they do public service, whether it's working with kids or any other kind of clean up activity in the local community," Adams said. "We also had 70 or 80 soldiers run in the marathon in Seoul."

