Central Texans work to prevent veteran suicides

September is Veteran Suicide Awareness month.

To shed light on the issue, which affects both veterans and active duty military members, the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop had a balloon release Wednesday.

At 10:22 a.m., the group released 22 balloons representing the number of veterans who commit suicide each day. Service men and women from three military branches, and their families, were invited to the ceremony.

"I think that a lot of people who come back from war really don't know that there is help available to them," Air Force Veteran Winston Estelle said. "Programs like this are a good way to get the message out that there is hope and help available for any of those returning home who need to be counseled, or need any help at all."

More than 50 people attended Wednesday's balloon release. Representatives from Veterans One Stop said this was the second time they have held the event, and they plan to do it every year.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts -- whether or not you are a veteran -- call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

