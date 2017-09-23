Central Texas Vietnam memorial 'welcomed veterans home'

KILLEEN - More than 1,000 Vietnam veterans are buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. On Saturday, a memorial was unveiled at the cemetery to honor those veterans. It was funded by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1000, a veterans organization based out of Fort Hood.

According to the Chapter President, the organization raised $43,000 for the memorial, and paid $12,000 down for the four black granite panels.

The Vietnam War was divisive, and even in today's society, historians continue to debate how much was won or lost. On Saturday, however, Central Texas made one thing clear.

"A veteran is someone -- a man or woman -- that signs a blank check for up to or including his or her life," Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk said.

One aspect of the memorial that veterans said needed to be a part of the design was the words "welcome home."

"We weren't welcomed home as a group. You finished the war and then you just came home... some of the people didn't understand the war," Vietnam veteran Harry Whittaker said.

Now with just a glance, memorial visitors can see the facts, stories, quotes, and names of Vietnam War veterans that cover the monument.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial will forever stand next to the bell tower in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. It will remain a welcoming place to take pictures, share memories, but most importantly honor the Vietnam veterans who fought for their country.

