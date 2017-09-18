Donate to a scholarship fund named after fallen Navy sailor John Hoagland III

Petty Officer Second Class John Hoagland III, a graduate of Killeen's Shoemaker High School, was buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Sept. 14.

The Navy electronics technician died, along with nine others, when the USS John McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore back on Aug. 21.

On Monday, Joshua Myers, a close friend of Hoagland, announced the sale of memorial t-shirts with profits going to a scholarship fund previously set up in Hoagland's name. Myers said he hoped the t-shirt sales would be a means of jump-starting the memorial fund.

"This is with express permission of the family," Myers said.

In order to purchase a t-shirt, click here.

To donate directly to the scholarship fund, click here. For more information about the scholarship fund, call the Killeen ISD Education Foundation at 254-336-0181.

