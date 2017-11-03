Eight years later: Remembering the names of the 2009 Fort Hood shooting victims

Sunday marks eight years since an Army psychiatrist shot and killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others on Fort Hood.

A memorial service for the 2009 shooting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the memorial site by the Killeen Civic Center. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2016, includes statues in memory of the 12 soldiers and one civilian who died.

Below is former Channel 6 Military Reporter Tiffany Pelt's national Edward R. Murrow Award-winning tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

We will not repeat the gunman's name Sunday but instead focus on the victims like 21-year-old Private First Class Francheska Velez, who was pregnant at the time of the massacre.

Below are the names of the 13 victims who lost their lives. They are listed from oldest to youngest.

Michael Grant Cahill

Age: 62

Hometown: Spokane, Washington

John P. Gaffaney

Age: 56

Hometown: Serra Mesa, California

Juanita L. Warman

Age: 55

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Libardo Eduardo Caraveo

Age: 52

Hometown: Woodbridge, Virginia

Russell Gilbert Seager

Age: 51

Hometown: Racine, Wisconsin

Justin Michael DeCrow

Age: 32

Hometown: Plymouth, Indiana

Frederick Greene

Age: 29

Hometown: Mountain City, Tennessee

Amy Sue Krueger

Age: 29

Hometown: Kiel, Wisconsin

Kham See Xiong

Age: 23

Hometown: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Michael S. Pearson

Age: 22

Hometown: Bolingbrook, Illinois

Jason Dean Hunt

Age: 22

Hometown: Norman, Oklahoma

Francheska Velez

Age: 21

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Aaron Thomas Nemelka

Age: 19

Hometown: West Jordan, Utah

