Eight years later: Remembering the names of the 2009 Fort Hood shooting victims

Sunday marks eight years since an Army psychiatrist shot and killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others on Fort Hood.
A memorial service for the 2009 shooting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the memorial site by the Killeen Civic Center. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2016, includes statues in memory of the 12 soldiers and one civilian who died.
Below is former Channel 6 Military Reporter Tiffany Pelt's national Edward R. Murrow Award-winning tribute to the victims of the tragedy.
We will not repeat the gunman's name Sunday but instead focus on the victims like 21-year-old Private First Class Francheska Velez, who was pregnant at the time of the massacre.
Below are the names of the 13 victims who lost their lives. They are listed from oldest to youngest.
Michael Grant Cahill
Age: 62
Hometown: Spokane, Washington
John P. Gaffaney
Age: 56
Hometown: Serra Mesa, California
Juanita L. Warman
Age: 55
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Libardo Eduardo Caraveo
Age: 52
Hometown: Woodbridge, Virginia
Russell Gilbert Seager
Age: 51
Hometown: Racine, Wisconsin
Justin Michael DeCrow
Age: 32
Hometown: Plymouth, Indiana
Frederick Greene
Age: 29
Hometown: Mountain City, Tennessee
Amy Sue Krueger
Age: 29
Hometown: Kiel, Wisconsin
Kham See Xiong
Age: 23
Hometown: Saint Paul, Minnesota
Michael S. Pearson
Age: 22
Hometown: Bolingbrook, Illinois
Jason Dean Hunt
Age: 22
Hometown: Norman, Oklahoma
Francheska Velez
Age: 21
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Aaron Thomas Nemelka
Age: 19
Hometown: West Jordan, Utah
