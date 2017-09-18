Fort Hood celebrates 75th Anniversary Monday

Founded in 1942 as a camp where anti-tank weapons could be tested during World War II, Fort Hood has grown into a more than 218,000 acre Army installation with an on-post population of 61,247 – including soldiers, civilian employees, and relatives.

The post celebrated its 75th Anniversary Monday.

Maj. Gen. Douglas Chalmers, III Corps Deputy Commanding General (Support), was scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. at Club Hood.

