Fort Hood closes low water crossings ahead of Hurricane Harvey

Ahead of Hurricane Harvey's landfall along the Texas coastline, Fort Hood proactively closed all low water crossings in anticipation of heavy rain in Central Texas.

The Army said it expected localized flooding all weekend. Back in April, a Fort Hood Army specialist from San Antonio was swept away during a storm. And, in 2016, nine Fort Hood soldiers were killed as they passed a low water crossing on a training range.

Officials want everyone to follow the rule: turn around, don't drown.

