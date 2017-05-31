Fort Hood helps train Texas A&M medical students

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood's Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will soon help train medical students from Texas A&M, after the university and Army officials signed papers Wednesday.

Medical students will begin their one-month training rotations in September. And, at least 60 students will cycle through the facility annually.

The students will learn about internal medicine, family medicine, psychiatry and emergency medicine.

"It's a unique population, a unique sub-population of the American population and having exposure to that group, that sub-population will help them understand how to take care of them in the future because we don't stay in the military forever," Major Andrew Fisher, an Army reservist, who is also a first-year medical student at A&M said.

Other clinical locations for Texas A&M students include sites in College Station, Round Rock, Dallas and Houston.

