Fort Hood hosts TACP run to benefit military families

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood's Tactical Air Patrol Party (TACP) participated in a 24-hour running challenge that began at noon Thursday at Fort Hood Stadium on post.

The event raised money to benefit the families of airmen injured or killed in the line of duty.

TACP is a branch of the U.S. Air Force that supports the U.S. Army through air support strategy and has a couple thousand personnel worldwide.

"We need our TACP to put up precision ordinance in some of the closest places of fighting in the modern era," Incoming Fort Hood Commander Paul Funk, who was at the event, said.

In 2016, the local event raised $10,000 to benefit military families.

"This money goes directly to the TACP Association to help families of TACP who have been injured or killed," 2nd Lieutenant Michael Molinari, with the 9th Air Support Operations Squadron, said.

Some participants ran in teams, while others planned to run 24 hours straight.

The event ends at noon Friday. To make a donation click here.

