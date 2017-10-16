Fort Hood Intelligence Brigade takes over a mission in Afghanistan

Fort Hood's 504th Military Intelligence Brigade takes over authority for a mission in Afghanistan. (Photo: KCEN)

Fort Hood's 504th Military Intelligence Brigade officially takes a mission at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

The brigade will be supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel and Operation Resolute Support overseas.

More than 200 soldiers will be part of ground and air intelligence operations countrywide for the next year.

Commander Colonel Laura Knapp says the group will be working to defeat Taliban, Al Qaeda and other terrorists. At the transfer of authority, Knapp said they will not quit "when the going gets undoubtedly tough".

"The NATO headquarters in Kabul regards intelligence collection, analysis and dissemination as one of the eight core essential function for the NATO coalition," she said.

The "Always Ready" brigade last deployed in 2012. They deployed four times starting in 2011.

