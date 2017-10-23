Fort Hood releases name of sergeant who died after swimming injury

Fort Hood released the name Monday of the soldier pronounced dead Oct. 16 at the Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, after being injured while swimming with friends in Mansfield on Oct. 14.

Officials identified the victim as Sgt. Sameer Chalise, 28, whose home of record was listed as Alpharetta, Georgia, according to Fort Hood. Just recently -- at the beginning of October -- he had been assigned to the Replacement Detachment, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood, after previously entering active-duty service in January 2015 as a unit supply specialist.

Sgt. Chalise’s awards and decorations included the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, Fort Hood said.

A photo of Sgt. Chalise was not immediately made public.

© 2017 KCEN-TV