Fort Hood releases name of soldier whose life was cut short by illness

Fort Hood on Wednesday released the name of an Army soldier who died Oct. 5 of a “long-term illness” in San Antonio.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Derrick Anthony Walker, 40, had been assigned to 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters since May 2016. He first became active-duty as information services technician in 1997.

Walker was deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom – from December 2006 to December 2007 and again from April 2009 to May 2010. He also deployed to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Southern Watch from May 2001 to June 2002, according to a press release from Fort Hood.

