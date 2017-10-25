Fort Hood soldier has a need for speed

Master Sergeant Kevinoid Little plans to work with cars when he retires from the Army. He is currently training with Caliber Collision as part of a partnership with the military to help soldiers transition out of service with a job. (Photo: Angeline, Jillian, KCEN)

HOLLAND - One Fort Hood soldier may be retiring soon, but he is aiming to continue with his passion beyond the battlefield--at the raceway.

Master Sergeant Kevinoid Little loves the noise, the speed and the adrenaline rush in the driver's seat.

"A feeling of just being free. Going fast, even though we going fast, to me, it's in slow motion," he said.

Little was hooked on the sport when his dad took him to his first race at just 8-years-old at Rockingham Dragway in North Carolina. He started racing with a street car in 1992. Then, he graduated to a racing car.

"Less weight more horsepower means faster cars," the drag racing soldier said.

Little said military service takes him all over the country. That means he's able to race from New Jersey to Florida and racetracks stretching to West Texas. Under the name TEAM 14 Motorsports, it is a family calling.

"It stands for teach, empower, advise, motivate. The number one simulates our mother and the number four is the four brothers that started the organization," he said.

The organization is more than just a drag racing company, including an education academy and basketball academy. TEAM 14 is based out of North Carolina.

Little's dream is to have a professional drag racing team. For now, he races his Gen 3 1982 Camaro as a sportsman.

It may seem dangerous, but Little said drag racing is the safest form of motor sports if done properly. Little believes in safety in all day-to-day operations.

"Each one of these vehicles has to go through a tech inspection on safety equipment, so everything from our roll cages to our five layer suits that I have to wear to our helmets to my neck brace to my net that goes up to keep safe," he explained.

The Master Sergeant believes he's come a long way from rural North Carolina and offers this advice: soldiers should chase their dreams until they reach them.

"You have to have something you want to do when you get out of the military," he said.

