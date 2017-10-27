Fort Hood soldiers celebrate start to retirement

SFC Susilo Suprobo was one of 15 soldiers retiring Friday at a ceremony on Fort Hood. (Photo: Angeline, Jillian, KCEN)

FORT HOOD - As Veteran Day approaches, 15 Fort Hood soldiers became new retirees. III Corps honored the soldiers during a retirement ceremony at the flagpole Friday afternoon.

III Corps' Deputy Commanding General for Support Major General Chalmers made special mention of Sergeant First Class Susilo Suprobo.

Suprobo served in the military for 34 years, including deployments to Iraq and Germany and he served in locations around the country.

During the ceremony, the song Suprobo chose as he walked up to receive retirement honors was "Country Road, Take Me Home". He said one of his highlights was joining the Operation Iraqi Freedom campaign.

Suprobo joined the service on August 2, 1983. He's a decorated soldier -- with accommodations such as the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.

Suprobo most recently served as the Property Coordinator Non-Commissioned Officer at the Regional Training Site with Third Brigade, 94th Training Division, 80th Training Command.

Military has proven to be a family business for the Suprobo's. Three of Suprobo's sons serve in the military, and he said he instilled the importance of service and duty in them from an early age.

"I remember when they were growing up as young'n, I march them around and do PT with them. They went to boot camps and say, oh this is easy because Dad did harder," Suprobo said.

Suprobo said he is now looking forward to exploring the world on his own. His first stop is Holland to check out tulip season.

