Fort Hood soldiers prep vehicles for return home

A Greywolf soldier is tasked to power wash the equipment before it is shipped home to Texas. (Photo: Angeline, Jillian, KCEN)

KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, Kuwait -- Wherever a soldier goes, their equipment travels, too. And that means being subjected to dust, foreign plants and insects.

Channel 6 Military Reporter Jillian Angeline traveled to the Kuwait Naval Base from Camp Buehring to get a look at the meticulous cleaning operation.

Six battalions and 40 soldiers each started the wash rack operations back in September. It's a major requirement for Greywolf before they all step foot in the US.

They used both civilian and military assets to get the vehicles to the base from Camp Buehring for a power wash.

"Sometimes a Humvee will take no more than four hours," Sgt. Garrett Brooks, of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, said. "Then you got the Abrams here and the 88s here that takes a couple days because they're such a large piece of equipment, so on average about a day to complete a vehicle."

It is usually a two person crew per vehicle to get that job done. About two thousand vehicles will go through the wash cycle.

Before vehicles return to the U.S., they are cleaned of dirt, plant-based materials and any insects. Each section needs to be wiped down and power washed.

"We gotta make sure none of that goes home and affects our ecosystem in the United States," Major William Lyckman, of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, said.

Safety is a top priority at the base. Hard hats and safety goggles are required. There is also no standing in the tank. And, all vehicles will have a minimum of four chock blocks while on the ramp.

A military customs unit inspects the vehicles to make sure they are ready. Once cleaned, they head to a sterile yard before the trip to Texas. And for the soldiers, the journey home gets even closer one clean vehicle at a time.

© 2017 KCEN-TV