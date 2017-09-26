Fort Hood soldiers train with Egyptian forces

Courtesy: SSG Michael Battles, U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt -- Fort Hood soldiers Egyptian forces for the first joined military exercise in eight years.

The anti-terrorism operations called Bright Star involved about 200 U.S. Soldiers. Bright Star is not a new partnership--it's been a staple for U.S. and Egyptian troops since 1981.

The week-and-a-half long exercise is all about strengthening security in the region, in the years following the Arab Spring protests.

"It highlights the Egyptian capability that lets terrorist organizations know that this is a capable fighting force. It also shows we can assist the security force and able to better stabilize and secure the country," Greywolf Operations Officer Major Antoine Oliver said.

Oliver said the Egyptians had Air Force planes in the sky as well as tanks and mortars on land, along with equipment from U.S. forces.

The 1st Cavalry Division's 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team told Channel 6 they did a series of operations, working on field training and focusing on border control.

"The Egyptian land forces conducted a seizure of a terrorist-held camp as part of their Egyptian-only field training. They went in and seized the town," Oliver said. "They highlighted their stability ops, bringing in medical support, bringing in generators to provide power to the people that were affected by their offensive operations."

There were only two nations participating in Bright Star this time, but Oliver said military from more than a dozen nations observed the training this month.

Greywolf troops continue to work with regional partners, training in both Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates as well.

The Fort Hood troops will be returning home later this year.

(Interview courtesy of SSG Leah Kilpatrick, 3ABCT)

(Pictures courtesy of SSG Michael Battles, U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs)

© 2017 KCEN-TV