Fort Hood welcomes new families at Hood Howdy event

Fort Hood welcomed new families to post Friday at its annual Hood Howdy event, which featured local businesses, healthcare professionals, soldier resources, and even our own Channel 6 News team -- which is proud to offer Military Matters reports each day.

The event, which is held twice a year, included both an information fair and career fair. Many children took home giveaways to enjoy in the last couple weeks before the school year begins.

Garrison Commander Colonel Hank Perry said the hospitality at the event embodied the true culture of Fort Hood.

"It's all about the people," Col. Perry said. "It's all about the community. It's not about the installation itself or the actual hard structures, it's about the people. It's a welcome event to make sure we are connected with the community and our soldiers."

