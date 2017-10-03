Fort Hood will host Fifth Annual Baby Expo for new and expectant parents

PHOTO: Pexels (Photo: Custom)

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will host its Fifth Annual Baby Expo for new and expectant parents next week.

The event, which will include more than 50 exhibitors, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 inside the main hospital. Families will learn about caring for young babies and be equipped with resources to better provide for their children from birth to age one.

"Baby Expo offers an extensive sampling of products and services available in the local area including the latest baby gadgets, birth and breastfeeding support as well as health and fitness information," Fort Hood said in a press release announcing the event. "This is a must-attend event for expectant and new parents."

Attendees will be able to view product demonstrations and also tour the hospital's labor and delivery unit.

© 2017 KCEN-TV