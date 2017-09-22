Fort Hood's 504th Military Intelligence Brigade being deployed to Afghanistan

Fort Hood's 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, III Armored Corps, will be deployed to Afghanistan, the U.S. Army's III Armored Corps announced Friday.

The brigade will replace the 525th MI Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, as part of the regular troop rotation in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, according to an announcement from Fort Hood.

“The Soldiers of the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade stand ready to assume command of the theater’s ground and aerial intelligence assets, and this is a mission we have trained hard to accomplish,” Col. Laura L. Knapp, 504th MI Brigade commander, said in a statement. “I am confident in the abilities of our “Always Ready” Soldiers to provide critical intelligence collection and analysis support in Afghanistan for Operation Resolute Support.”

