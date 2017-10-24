Fort Hood's Air Cav Brigade unpacks equipment in Europe

Fort Hood's Air Cav Brigade are on the ground in Europe for training and missions around the continent. (Photo: Angeline, Jillian, KCEN)

The 1st Air Cav Brigade starts unloading gear for the Atlantic Resolve mission in Europe.

There are about 1,900 Fort Hood's soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division will be in Germany, Latvia, Poland and Romania. While the main body of soldiers are based in Germany, there are 50 to 100 soldiers in the other countries as well.

The soldiers are supporting training missions involving 89 aircraft, such as Chinooks, Black Hawks, Apaches and Medevacs. But there's also hundreds of other pieces of equipment to support the 9-month deployment.

The video shown was shot in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

