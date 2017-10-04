Fort Hood's SPARTA clinic helps rehab soldiers

(Photo: Angeline, Jillian)

FORT HOOD - A new rehabilitation clinic at Fort Hood's Darnall Army Medical Center aims to get injured soldiers back in the game.

The U.S. Army continues to push for readiness even more as soldiers continue to be deployed worldwide. But when soldiers get injured from training, it can be difficult for them to bounce back. Soldiers who are injured report to sick call instead of P.T. in the morning and then they will get referred to the SPARTA clinic.

Orthopedic surgeon Lieutenant Colonel Leah Triolo said the Army is a physically demanding job with no off season. Soldiers with muscle, tendon, bone and blood vessel injuries are accepted into the program. Army medical doctors said it will help prevent chronic injuries.

Rehab coordinator Major Sean Suttles said they saw about 500 soldiers with new cases since the pilot program began early this year.

Suttles said the program is extremely successful so far.

"Tremendous return to duty rates right now within the first couple weeks. And then what's really spectacular is looking at the ones that are minimally to moderately injured. We've got a 75 percent return to duty rate within the first 30 days," Suttles said.

Medical professionals say the clinic cuts down on referral time too. They told Channel 6 it could usually take about 30 days for soldiers to receive a consult after an injury.

The soldiers recover in a facility which includes treadmills, walking bars and free weights.

