Fort Hood's wind and solar systems will save $100 million, Army says

The on-site solar system provides 15 megawatts of energy and the off-site wind facility provides 50 megawatts. (U.S. Army Photo) (Photo: Custom)

Fort Hood will hold a renewable energy ribbon-cutting on post Friday, when it reveals the Army's largest single renewable energy project to date.

The 65 megawatt renewable energy system is expected to save Fort Hood more than $100 million over the next few decades, according to a press release. Fifteen megawatts of the energy is produced through an on-site solar system, with an off-site wind facility producing the additional 50 megawatts.

"This project will help sustain Fort Hood’s vital missions, assure access to an important resource supply, and bolster an already impressive portfolio of alternative and renewable energy projects in the Army," Deputy Secretary of the Army (Strategic Integration) Richard G. Kidd IV said in the press release. "But most importantly, this project is a step toward energy security and resiliency, which underwrite the Army's unique ability to rapidly deploy, employ, and sustain military forces around the globe."

The completed project, which will be unveiled at Friday's ceremony, was the Army's first hybrid renewable energy undertaking that included both off and on-post power generation, according to Fort Hood officials.

