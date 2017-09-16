Gary Sinise and Lt. Dan Band to perform at Ft. Hood

Photo: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley Via: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood officials announced Saturday in a press release world-famous actor and avid supporter of troops, Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, will perform at the Fort Hood Salutes celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hood Stadium.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event coincides with the recent redeployment of the 1st Cavalry Division headquarters from Afghanistan and the upcoming 75th anniversary of the formation of Fort Hood.

