Greywolf soldiers provide fire support in fight against ISIS

Courtesy: SSG Jason Hull, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division (Photo: KCEN)

CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT - Channel 6 Military Reporter Jillian Angeline is in Kuwait embedding with the US Army this week. Much of the mission for the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team was focused on training with partner nations in the Middle East, but some soldiers forward deployed to help fight ISIS.

The soldiers were deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, whose main mission is to defeat ISIS.

"We provided fire support 24 hours a day, so day and night were really the same thing, said Captain Geoffrey Ross of the 2-82 Field Artillery unit with Greywolf.

The soldiers worked on Paladins in teams of four on 48-hour shifts living on the vehicle, all in an effort to assist Iraqi Security Forces to help defeat ISIS.

"Over the course of nine months, we fired over 700 fire missions in support of Iraqi security forces," Ross said.

1st Lieutenant Kirsty Cordes was also part of the mission.

"So we generally stay a little further back so it really was their fight," Cordes explained. "The Iraqis were the ones putting in the effort at those front lines."

But firing missions also mean quickly keeping an eye on enemy ground fire using a radar system.

"We track it to find out where it came from so the Paladin or air assets can engage or destroy whatever asset they use to fire at us, said Warrant Officer One Chas Schroeder.

He said they kept morale high, and the soldiers motivated, setting goals during those long shifts.

As the soldiers worked in partnership with Iraqi security forces, they said it was an incredible experience to see the celebrations after liberation of cities like Mosul and Tal Afar. They said they felt like they were part of something bigger than themselves. "There's just a lot of joy in their hearts, lot of celebrations going on around us as they had a momentous occasion," said one of the soldiers when asked about his experience. Cordes agreed. "It was very rewarding because as much as we are proud of what we accomplish and as much as it meant to us, we know it meant so much more to them and just their country and their people," Cordes said.

