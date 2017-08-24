Heisman winner Herschel Walker tells Fort Hood soldiers not to fear help

(Photo: Angeline, Jillian, KCEN)

Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, known for racking up more than 8,000 rushing yards in a career that included time as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys, visited Fort Hood Thursday to share his experience with dissociative identity disorder -- something that led him to check into a mental health hospital after he quit football.

Walker told soldiers they should not be afraid to ask for help when they need it. Since 2008, he has partnered with the Patriot Support's Anti-Stigma Campaign, which aims to help soldiers struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

To date, Walker has shared advice with more than 140,000 troops at more than 150 military installations.

"A bigger man is one who admits when he's wrong, not the man who continues to go down the wrong track," Walker told soldiers on Fort Hood.

