Military reporter Jillian Angeline heads to Kuwait with Fort Bliss troops

Channel 6 Military Reporter Jillian Angeline traveled to Kuwait this week with Fort Bliss troops, who will relieve Fort Hood soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team or Greywolf at Camp Buehring in Kuwait.

At a goodbye ceremony, Fort Bliss soldiers with the 2nd Armored Birgade Combat Team bid farewell to their families as they departed for their nine month deployment.

"It's really hard," said Spc. Tyler Resendez, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division. "I'm one to show emotions later and not in front of everyone. I just don't break down, but when I'm alone, I think about it; and then I really start to get emotional."

Greywolf soldiers provided combat and strategic support for Operation Inherent Resolve, which has the stated mission of fighting ISIS. Through readiness training, they were able to help U.S. allies be better prepared for the fight against terrorism.

