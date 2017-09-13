Navy sailor killed in crash will be buried in Killeen Thursday

A military burial service will be held Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen for a local Navy sailor who died when the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker back in August.

Electronics Technician Second Class John Hoagland III was a graduate of Killeen's Shoemaker High School.

His family has requested that instead of flowers mourners donate to the John Henry Hoagland III Memorial Scholarship, which has been set up in his name, according to his obituary. For more information, call the Killeen ISD Education Foundation at 254-336-0181.

