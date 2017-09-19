(Photo: Angeline, Jillian, KCEN)

TEMPLE - Temple hosted the 33rd Military Appreciation Luncheon Tuesday to applaud past, present, and future troops for their service.

The luncheon was held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center. Philanthropist Frank Mayborn started the luncheon to support Fort Hood's troops.

120 veterans were celebrated for their service from World War II, The Vietnam War, and The Korean War -- an increase from 55 veterans a couple years ago.

Temple students and staff showed their appreciation to those honored in the luncheon.

"This is our country, we're all united as one," Lamar Middle School Assistant Principal Michelle Moore said. "This is how we show our support."

Temple Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rod Henry said Temple has had a community partnership with Fort Hood since the base opened.

"From our standpoint, Temple was very heavily involved in helping to locate Fort Hood in Central Texas," Henry said.

Among those honored was Pearl Harbor survivor J.C. Alston. Alston shared his sentiments of the ceremony with Channel 6 on Tuesday.

"It's nice that they remember," Alston said. "You know, there wasn't a lot put in the history books."

The 33rd Military Appreciation Luncheon also celebrated the 75th anniversary of Fort Hood, which opened as Camp Hood in 1942.

© 2017 KCEN-TV