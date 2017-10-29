The Long Road Home: Behind the scenes
It was an emotional affair this past week on Fort Hood as National Geographic's mini-series the Long Road home premiered in front of veterans, gold star families, and the actors who played the part of the First Cavalry Platoon who were ambushed in Iraq in
KCEN 5:21 PM. CDT October 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Police: One person injured in late night shooting in TempleOct 29, 2017, 2:36 a.m.
-
Body of Dallas-area girl, 3, released; death cause pendingOct 29, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
More than 30 Houston Texans kneel, sit over owner…Oct 29, 2017, 4:10 p.m.