TV series filmed on Fort Hood will have star-studded premiere on post

(Photo: Angeline, Jillian)

National Geographic's The Long Road Home, which filmed on Fort Hood, will host a premiere screening for soldiers and their families Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. inside the Abrams Gym.

The complete mini-series premieres on National Geographic at 8 p.m. Central Time on Nov. 7.

Actors Noel Fisher, Sarah Wayne Callies, EJ Bonilla, Jon Beavers, Jorge Diaz, Ian Quinlan and Darius Homayoun will attend the screening on post, along with ABC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, who authored the book on which the series was based.

The eight-episode series will depict the 1st Cavalry Division's ambush and heroic fight on April 4, 2004 in Sadr City, Baghdad -- a battle that came to be known as "Black Sunday."

The series also stars two-time Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kelly and Emmy-nominated actor Jason Ritter, along with Kate Bosworth.

If you are a soldier or military family member who wants to attend the premiere, seating will be first come, first serve. There will be free food while supplies last. You must be 17 or older to attend the premiere. Click here for more information about attending the event.

© 2017 KCEN-TV