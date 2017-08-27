Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedication postponed

KILLEEN - A Vietnam Veterans Memorial unveiling was scheduled for Monday, August 28 to honor those who served during the Vietnam War and those who did not return.

The unveiling has been postponed due to weather, according to a press release.

The public will be notified when an alternate date has been set.

Local sculptor and Vietnam Veteran Troy Kelley created the memorial for all the Vietnam Veterans.

Kelley also designed the Fort Hood Memorial dedicated to the victims of the 2009 terror attack that killed 13 people.

