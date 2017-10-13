NAVARRO COUNTY - Narcotics detectives with the Navarro County Sheriff's Office took $2-million worth of methamphetamine off the streets in a massive drug bust Tuesday night.

The detectives, along with patrol officers with the Sheriff's Office, seized 36 pounds of meth on I-45 near Rice.

The bust is believed to the largest methamphetamine seizure ever in Navarro County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

© 2017 KCEN-TV