Missing Cibolo teen found alive according to Heidi Search Center

MiKayla Lindow has been found alive, according to the Heidi Search Center, which posted the news on their Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Lindow had been missing since Monday when she told her parents that she was going to her grandparents' home and then never returned.

Her parents told KENS 5, in a story that aired shortly after she went missing, that they suspected that she ran away with someone she met online based on inappropriate conversations they'd found on her phone.

The FBI had recently joined the search for the teen shortly before she was found.

