Missing Copperas Cove teen found

COPPERAS COVE - Update: Hailey Colbath, 14, has been found, Copperas Cove Police reports.
Copperas Cove police need your help in locating a missing teen.
Hailey Colbath, 14, is a white female, 5’2” and weighs 105 pounds.
Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to contact Copperas Cove police at 254-547-8222.
