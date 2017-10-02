Missing Copperas Cove teen found

Hailey Colbath

COPPERAS COVE - Update: Hailey Colbath, 14, has been found, Copperas Cove Police reports.

-------------------------------------------------------

Copperas Cove police need your help in locating a missing teen.

Hailey Colbath, 14, is a white female, 5’2” and weighs 105 pounds.

Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to contact Copperas Cove police at 254-547-8222.

© 2017 KCEN-TV