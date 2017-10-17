Missing Killeen man found safe

Robert David Keller, 66

Killeen police are searching for a 66-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Monday night.

Officials said around 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Spring Branch Drive.

The wife told police her husband, Robert David Keller, was last seen around 5 p.m.

Officers learned the couple had been in a verbal argument and as a result, Keller left the home on foot.

She told police she believes he is in the beginning stages of Dementia, but has not been diagnosed.

Keller is approximately 6’3, weighs approximately 240 pounds and was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, a brown jacket, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.

He is on several medications and has missed his doses.

Anyone with information on Keller’s whereabouts is asked to call him at 254-501-8800.

