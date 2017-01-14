Calvin Lee King, reported missing earlier in the week, was found safe Saturday morning in Waco.

WACO - A missing Waco man suffering from dementia was found safe this morning.

Waco Police confirm the McLennan County Sheriff's Office located Calvin Lee King around 11 a.m. near Elm Mott on Saturday. He was reported missing earlier this week, after he hadn't been seen since Wednesday.

King has long struggled with early-onset Dementia, which developed after a car crash.

