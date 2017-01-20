MCLENNAN COUNTY - On Thursday morning, MM 328 was closed to repair a large pothole in the ramp. The main lanes were not effected and estimated reopening of the ramp was late evening.

After troubling weather, updates verify that the exit will remain closed until approximately 7:00 a.m. this morning.

Commuters needing to access the FM 2063/Sun Valley Blvd. area are suggested to take exit 325 and remain on the access road to the Sun Valley intersection. Slower travel times are expected.

Check for updates at KCENTV.com.

(© 2017 KCEN)