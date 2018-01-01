Two people were displaced on New Years Eve after their Moffat mobile home was "totally destroyed" during a structure fire that burned it to the ground.

The Moffat Fire Department were dispatched at 4:14 p.m. on New Years Eve to the mobile home, located on Telephone Loop Road, for a heavily involved structure fire.

PHOTOS: Crews fight the Moffat fire

Crews were able to put out the fire within minutes, according to MFD. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by fire officials.

No one was in the home during the fire and no injuries were reported, the MFD said.

Channel 6 spoke with the homeowner's son -- whose mom and brother lived in the home -- on Monday about the tragedy.

“Yeah, this is bad," Johnny Texas said. "It’s a disaster, it’s a travesty. But in all this, it’s like a phoenix -- you can rise up from the ashes and keep being positive. There’s no sense to keep dwelling on the negative, because you’ve got to keep moving, anyway.”

The family owned the house for 40 years and said they'll cherish the memories made there.

Johnny Texas added the family's 14-year-old Chihuahua has been missing since the blaze.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family get back on their feet.





Click here for more information.

© 2018 KCEN-TV