Monday marks 26 years since Luby's massacre that killed 23 people

(Memorial Photo Credit: Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 3.0)
Monday marked 26 years since a former Merchant Marine plowed a pickup truck through a glass window at Killeen's Luby's Cafeteria and shot dead 23 people, wounding 27 more before taking his own life.
The Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting bumped the Luby's massacre from fourth to fifth deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.
Below are the names of the who were killed. They are listed from oldest to youngest.
James Welsh, 75 -- Waco
Al Gratia, 71 -- Copperas Cove
Venice Henehan, 70 -- Metz, Missouri (Vernon County)
Ursula Gratia, 67 -- Copperas Cove
Lula Welsh, 64 -- Waco
Juanita Williams, 64 -- Temple
Clodine Humphrey, 63 -- Marlin
Kriemhild Davis, 62 -- Killeen
Patricia Carney, 57 -- Belton
Ruth Pujol, 55 -- Copperas Cove
Thomas Simmons, 55 -- Copperas Cove
Glen Arval Spivey, 55 -- Harker Heights
Jimmie Caruthers, 48 -- Austin
Michael Griffith, 48 -- Copperas Cove
Zona Lynn, 45 -- Marlin
Olgica Taylor, 45 -- Waco
Nancy Stansbury, 44 -- Harker Heights
Steven Dody, 43 -- Fort Hood
Connie Peterson, 43 -- Austin
Su-Zann Rashott, 36 -- Copperas Cove
Debra Gray, 33 -- Copperas Cove
John Romero, Jr., 33 -- Copperas Cove
Sylvia King, 30 -- Killeen
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs