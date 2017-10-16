Monday marks 26 years since Luby's massacre that killed 23 people

(Memorial Photo Credit: Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 3.0 ) (Photo: Larry D. Moore, Custom)

(Memorial Photo Credit: Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 3.0)

Monday marked 26 years since a former Merchant Marine plowed a pickup truck through a glass window at Killeen's Luby's Cafeteria and shot dead 23 people, wounding 27 more before taking his own life.

The Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting bumped the Luby's massacre from fourth to fifth deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.

Below are the names of the who were killed. They are listed from oldest to youngest.

James Welsh, 75 -- Waco

Al Gratia, 71 -- Copperas Cove

Venice Henehan, 70 -- Metz, Missouri (Vernon County)

Ursula Gratia, 67 -- Copperas Cove

Lula Welsh, 64 -- Waco

Juanita Williams, 64 -- Temple

Clodine Humphrey, 63 -- Marlin

Kriemhild Davis, 62 -- Killeen

Patricia Carney, 57 -- Belton

Ruth Pujol, 55 -- Copperas Cove

Thomas Simmons, 55 -- Copperas Cove

Glen Arval Spivey, 55 -- Harker Heights

Jimmie Caruthers, 48 -- Austin

Michael Griffith, 48 -- Copperas Cove

Zona Lynn, 45 -- Marlin

Olgica Taylor, 45 -- Waco

Nancy Stansbury, 44 -- Harker Heights

Steven Dody, 43 -- Fort Hood

Connie Peterson, 43 -- Austin

Su-Zann Rashott, 36 -- Copperas Cove

Debra Gray, 33 -- Copperas Cove

John Romero, Jr., 33 -- Copperas Cove

Sylvia King, 30 -- Killeen

